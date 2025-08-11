Cheran, Manju Warrier unveil first look of Yogi Babu's Sannidhanam (P.O)

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Director Cheran and actress Manju Warrier on Monday launched the much-awaited first look of director Amutha Sarathi's 'Sannidhanam (P.O)', featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead.

Produced by Sarvata Cine Garage, a renowned Kannada production house known for films like 'Tootu Madike', and Shimoga Creations, a leading Malayalam banner behind hits like 'Veerappan', 'Sooryavamsi', 'Vaanku' (Production), 'Nalla Samayam'(Distribution), and 'Rudhiram' (Creative Producer), Sannidhanam (P.O) has dialogues by director Amutha Sarathi. The film has been jointly produced by Madhu Rao, V Vivekanandan, and Shabeer Pathan.

The stellar cast features the versatile Tamil actor Yogi Babu, who has captivated audiences in over 170 films, alongside Roopesh Shetty, one of Kannada cinema’s leading stars, and Varsha Viswanath in pivotal roles.

The supporting cast includes Sithara, Pramod Shetty, Munnar Ramesh, Gajaraj, Raja Rudrakodi, Sathvick, Ashwin Hassan, Vinoth Sagar, Kalki Raja, Vishalini, Thashmika Lakshman, and Madhu Rao, among others.

The film has been shot extensively across iconic locations, including the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, Pamba, and Erumeli in Kerala, as well as Chennai and Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

Rooted in strong human emotions, the story follows an unexpected incident faced by devotees travelling to Sabarimala and the life-changing events that follow. With its narrative-driven approach and deep emotional connect, the film promises to offer a powerful cinematic journey.

The screenplay and story of the film have been crafted by Ajinu Ayyappan, with music composed by AGR. Vinoth Bharathi has handled the cinematography of this film which has PK in-charge of editing. Art direction for the film is by Vijay Thennarasu and stunts have been choreographed by Metro Mahesh.

Dances in the film have been choreographed by Joy Mathi while Nataraj has designed the costumes.

Made as a pan-Indian film in Tamil, Kannada, Tulu, Telugu, and Malayalam, Sannidhanam (P.O) is slated for release soon.

