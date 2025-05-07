Chef Vikas Khanna realizes the power of India’s diversity during his visit to Koovagam festival

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna honored India’s cultural richness through a heartfelt tribute to the transgender community.

In his heartfelt post, he revealed that on May 8th, his restaurant Bungalow will mark the conclusion of the 18-day Koovagam Festival—one of the world’s oldest and most revered gatherings of the transgender community, held annually in Koovagam, Tamil Nadu. Vikas revealed that his restaurant will be transformed into a space of vibrant ritual and reverence to mark the occasion.

The chef also posted a series of images and captioned it, “On May 8th, Bungalow proudly celebrates the closing of the 18-day Koovagam Festival—one of the world’s largest and most sacred gatherings of the transgender community, held annually in Koovagam, Tamil Nadu. Rooted in the Mahabharata, the festival honors Aravan, who was married to Lord Krishna in his divine form as Mohini before offering himself in sacrifice—a powerful story of love, identity, and devotion.”

He added, “To mark the occasion, we’ll adorn our space with a vibrant rangoli of marigold, roses, and vermillion, and serve specially crafted petit fours inspired by Panchamritam—a sacred blend of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and banana, traditionally shared as prasadam. In ritual, in color, in sweetness—we honor the spirit of Koovagam. PS- I’ve taken all these photos for my book UTSAV which is dedicated to the transgender community of India. During my 3 visits to this festival, I truly realized the power of India’s diversity.”

For the unversed, the Koovagam Festival is a vibrant 18-day annual celebration held in Koovagam, Tamil Nadu, where transgender women—known as Aravanis—come together to participate in a deeply spiritual and cultural gathering. At the heart of the festivities is the Koothandavar Temple, where they symbolically marry the deity Aravan, a character from the Mahabharata, in a powerful expression of faith and identity.

