Charrul Malik: 'Looking presentable makes lot of difference, do it for yourself'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Charrul Malik believes it’s important to look presentable at all times, however, she emphasises that one should do it for themselves, not for others.

The ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress said: “You must look presentable; you don't have to do it for anyone else; you should do it for yourself. When you look presentable, wearing good clothes and having your hair done well, you get a different kind of confidence. Also, people notice you. So it makes a lot of difference, and you must do it for yourself.”

The actress also highlighted the importance of grooming, saying, “It is very important, whether in a professional or personal setting. I always say that before going anywhere, half your mission is completed; your work is complete if you groom yourself.”

Charrul believes that people are impressed by those who speak well and look good.

“It is human tendency; we judge and look at the person in front of us. In fact, I even look at their shoes, and from that, I understand whether the person is well-groomed or not. My eyes judge those who take care of themselves because the person who is looking good by taking care of themselves, flies high in my eyes,” she said.

For Charrul, it is important that her vibe matches the person she is meeting; otherwise, it doesn’t go beyond the first meeting.

“I like to meet again, but only with those whose vibe matches mine; otherwise, there is no point,” she said.

Whom do you consider to have the most good-looking personality?

Charrul said: “According to me, it is Amitabh Bachchan. Despite his age, he remains active and speaks well on his show or elsewhere. Although he is rarely seen speaking, he carries a very positive aura and very positive vibes. I really look up to him, and he radiates a lot of positive vibes and energy.”

