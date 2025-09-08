Channing Tatum reveals why he was 'afraid' to work with Kirsten Dunst

Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has shared his experience of working with actress Kirsten Dunst. The actor’s new movie ‘Roofman’ had its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where the actor, 45, spoke about the pinch-me feeling of working on the movie with Kirsten Dunst.

He shared that his personal favourite movie of Dunst's is 1994's hit ‘Interview with the Vampire’, reports ‘People’ magazine,

Tatum said, "I couldn't imagine doing what she did in that film at the age. Everything she's ever done, I've been obsessed with”.

While Tatum admires Dunst's decades-spanning filmography, he admits it made working together a little more difficult in one specific way. "I was so intimidated to work with her, and when I said intimidated, I was afraid. I just wanted her to like me”, the Magic Mike actor said with a laugh. "I was like, 'Please like me’”.

As per ‘People’, ‘Roofman’ is based on a true story of Jeffrey Manchester (played by Channing Tatum). The synopsis states that Jeffrey Manchester is "former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys 'R' Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

The cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang and Peter Dinklage. Roofman is directed by Derek Cianfrance.

In June, Channing Tatum previewed the film, telling Entertainment Weekly about the pressure of portraying a real-life figure on screen.

"It's impossible to tell someone's real life story in 90 minutes”, he said at the time. “I've only played two other real people in my life, and it's not very comfortable. I feel a lot of pressure. It gets muddy”.

‘Roofman’ is in theaters October 10, 2025.

