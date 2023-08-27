Chandrayaan mission has become symbol of spirit of New India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of spirit of New India.

"Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation," the PM Modi said.

India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned.

India thus became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat. The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.