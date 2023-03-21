Chandrababu's family sponsors 'Annaprasadam' at Tirumala on grandson's birthday

Tirupati, March 21 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's family has donated Rs 33 lakh to Tirumala temple on the occasion of his grandson Nara Devaansh's birthday on Tuesday.

On behalf of Devaansh's parents Nara Lokesh and Brahmini, the family members made the donation on his eighth birthday.

The donation has been made towards the expenses for the breakfast, lunch and dinner for devotees under a one day donation scheme of SV Annaprasadam Trust of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Nara Devaansh's name was displayed as the full day donor at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamambha Complex Hall.

Devaansh is son of Nara Lokesh, the only son of Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari.

Lokesh, the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headed by his father and is also a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, is married to Brahmini, daughter of popular actor N. Balakrishna, who is brother of Bhuvaneshwari.

