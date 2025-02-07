Chandrababu Naidu seeks NITI Aayog’s support to achieve Swarnandhra goal

Amaravati, Feb 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday sought the NITI Aayog’s support to achieve the Swarnandhra goal of one AI professional and one entrepreneur in every family.

The Chief Minister made the request when NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery met him at the State Secretariat here.

Naidu explained to Bery the aims and objectives of the Swarnandhra-2047 vision, while also briefing him on the umpteen opportunities available in the state and the developmental activities proposed. He also sought the active cooperation of NITI Aayog in extending the technological assistance and in implementing new policies.

Informing Bery about the target set to reach by 2047, the Chief Minister said that the $2.4 trillion economy will have to be achieved by 2047 with a 15 per cent growth rate every year with an average $42,000 per capita income.

He expressed confidence that the state will move much ahead if NITI Aayog extends its support and Andhra Pradesh will stand as a model State in Viksit Bharat-2047.

Bery was of the opinion that this is the most favourable time for both the Centre and the state. He felt that there was a great opportunity for development and promised that NITI Aayog would play its role.

The Chief Minister said that the main focus is now on Swarnandhra-2047 with economic progress, skill development, setting up of industries and stability. He told NITI Ayog Vice-Chairman that he wants to develop the state as a global leader in human resource development and good governance.

He, however, said that the state is now facing certain challenges, particularly as the financial issues have not been settled yet post-bifurcation and also Andhra Pradesh lost Hyderabad which was a growth engine for generating revenue for the state.

Apart from these issues, the previous government has totally neglected the capital expenditure for five years and did not provide any basic amenities, Naidu said. He, however, said that every effort is being made to strengthen the state by utilising the available advantages and by overcoming the challenges.

The major advantages are that the State has the third largest sea coast having huge connectivity by road, ports and railways, the Chief Minister said and also mentioned the existing three industrial corridors. The state is also a gateway for East-South-East Asia besides attracting investments in renewable energy and data technology, the Chief Minister told Suman Bery.

Naidu also sought the NITI Aayog assistance to transform Visakhapatnam as an economic region which is one of the four growth hubs in the country along with the development of Amravati and Tirupati as regional growth hubs. He also wanted both the state government and NITI Aayog to work together in strengthening the industrial corridors, skilling hubs, smart cities and basic facilities.

