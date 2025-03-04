Champions Trophy: We need to start well and play sensibly in first 10 overs, says Jadeja

Dubai, March 4 (IANS) After returning with the figures of 2-40 in his eight overs against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja feels batting well in the first power-play will set the foundation for a 265-run chase at Dubai International Stadium. The Indian bowlers kept it tight and bundled out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs despite half-centuries from captain Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61). For India, Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 3-48 while Varun Chakaravarthy and Jadeja bagged two scalps each.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Jadeja said the wicket is better than their last game against New Zealand, and tackling the opening 10 overs will be crucial to book the final berth. "The wicket is better than the last game, not much spin. We need to start well. If we play sensible cricket in the first 10 overs, then there won't be any issues," he said.

Jadeja, who bagged the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis, said he tried a stump-to-stump line plan for the former. Smith and Labuschagne stitched a 56-run stand to take the total to the three-figure mark. Jadeja broke the partnership with the dismissal of Labuschagne (29), who was trapped in front of the wickets for lbw in the 23rd over. Smith completed his half-century off 68 balls, his 35th in the ODIs. Just after scoring fifty, Smith charged Jadeja over long-off to smash the first six of his innings. In the same over, Jadeja picked up Josh Inglis (11) to break the partnership and leave Australia at 144/4 after 27 overs.

"Smith and Labuschagne were batting nicely, and I tried to attack the stumps. Luckily, we were able to contain the runs and picked a few wickets as well," the experienced all-rounder said.

India avoided Travis Head, who has a knack for scoring big against Men in Blue in the ICC tournament knockout matches, early after Chakaravarthy dismissed him for 39 in the ninth over. Australia were 197/4 in 36.3 overs, but Indian bowlers brought them back in the game with the wickets of Australia captain Smith and Glenn Maxwell (7) in quick intervals to prevent them from reaching a massive total.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.