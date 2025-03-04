Shivraj Singh Chauhan & family arrive in Jodhpur ahead of his son’s wedding

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan arrived in Jodhpur with his family ahead of his son’s Kartikeya Chauhan wedding on Tuesday.

Kartikeya is the elder son of the Union Minister and the wedding will take place on March 6 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The ceremony will be graced by renowned personalities from the industry and various political circles.

At the airport, Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s wife, Sadhana Singh, marked the joyous occasion by feeding him sweets. Chouhan greeted well-wishers with folded hands, embracing the festive spirit. Guests at the grand wedding will be treated to an authentic Rajasthani culinary experience.

The couple, Kartikeya and Amanat Bansal, will exchange vows in a traditional ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace. To accommodate guests, four luxury hotels in Jodhpur, including the palace, have been booked.

Amanat Bansal is the daughter of Anupam Bansal, the Executive Director of the renowned shoe manufacturing company Liberty.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “Daughters have always been considered a blessing. Now, a daughter is coming into our family too. Everyone is eagerly preparing to welcome her.”

To be groom Kartikeya said: “It is a pleasure to start a new chapter of my life in this culturally rich city. My family has taken care of all the preparations.”

The much-anticipated wedding promises to be a blend of grandeur, tradition, and heartfelt celebrations. Amanat Bansal has studied Psychology from Oxford University, London. Both of them got engaged on 17 October last year in Delhi. More than 300 VVIP guests from across the country are expected to come to Jodhpur for the wedding ceremony.

BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, General VK Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and many other ministers of the country and state will also attend the wedding ceremony.

Arrangements have been made at Umaid Bhawan Palace for relatives and other VVIPs.

