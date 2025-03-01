Champions Trophy: Not getting results takes away some confidence in the group, admits Buttler

Karachi, March 1 (IANS) Jos Buttler cut a glum figure as his final game as England’s white-ball captain ended in a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in their last Group B game in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Buttler admitted that not getting the desired results can take away some confidence from the group.

England’s trip in the sub-continent saw them lose the T20I series to India 4-1, suffer a whitewash 3-0 defeat in ODIs and then make an early exit from the Champions Trophy without a single win. Saturday’s game at the National Stadium saw England being bowled out for just 179 in 38.2 overs and then see South Africa wrap up the chase in 29.1 overs.

"A really disappointing performance. We were so far short of the mark there today. It was a decent surface - pretty slow but a bit two-paced. We're not going on and making those big, telling contributions which has been a story of this side for some time now with the bat.”

“I don't know, to be honest (reason behind poor results). As a whole group, we're not getting the results and that takes away some confidence. Time for everyone to go away, have a change of scene, work hard,” said Buttler at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also said the highlight of his time as England captain was winning 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. “That was a fantastic time. To be a World Cup-winning captain is an incredibly proud moment. That was the best day in a captaincy shirt,” added Buttler.

He now feels there’s a huge opportunity for other youngsters in the team to step up and lead England in limited-overs cricket. "There's now a huge opportunity for everyone in the dressing room and those outside to put their hand up and say they want to be part of these white-ball teams.”

“There's no doubt that the talent is there. I'm sure Brendon and the guys at the top will formulate some plans, and it's down to individuals as well to say they want to be part of something and get this team back to where it should be.”

Asked if his batting returns would skyrocket, just like what’s been the case with Joe Root, Buttler remarked, “Joe's been a shining light and a great example for English cricket throughout. We've seen him take his game to new levels since relinquishing the captaincy. Hopefully I can follow his lead."

