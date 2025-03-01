NE India’s first artificial limbs manufacturing centre to come up in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, March 1 (IANS) Northeast India’s first production centre of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) would be set up in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday after laying the foundation stone of the proposed centre at Purba Laxmibill in Sepahijala District.

The Chief Minister said that the ALIMCO under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is set to open its first Auxiliary Production Centre at Purba Laxmibill in Sepahijala District, enhancing accessibility and service delivery for Divyangjan (otherwise abled) brothers and sisters. He said that this new facility would mark the beginning of a new era in assistive device manufacturing and service delivery in the northeastern region, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official said that from the point of view of enhancing accessibility and service delivery for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and Senior Citizens in the northeast region, the ALIMCO has taken the initiative to set up its first Auxiliary Production Centre in the region, which is going to be a landmark step. The ALIMCO Auxiliary Production Centre would come at an investment of Rs 45 crore, and the centre would mark the beginning of a new era in assistive device manufacturing and service delivery in the northeast region, the official said.

He said that it would serve the need for a dedicated production and distribution facility to efficiently cater to the region and the centre would generate employment opportunities for the local population.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L Verma said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi his ministry has been empowering Divyangjan. The Union minister said that 19 lakh physical assistance equipment have been distributed to 15 lakh Divyangjan and four lakh senior citizens in the last 10 years.

Verma said that 92,000 physical assistance equipment worth Rs 13.5 crore were distributed in the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The proposed auxiliary production centre in Tripura would be the eighth of its kind in the country and first in the entire northeast region, he said, adding that all should strive to make Divyangjan and senior citizens self-reliant to become part of the mainstream and to make the country all-inclusive.

Tripura Chief Minister Saha said that in 2017, four thousand SHGs (Self Help Groups) were in the state which has now gone up to 56,000 with 4.5 lakh women associated with them. He further said that in order to uplift the economic status and make women folk self-reliant, the government is taking appropriate steps in this regard.

