Champions Trophy: Gambhir's animated celebration after Smith's dismissal goes viral

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen pumped up following Australia skipper Steve Smith's dismissal in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal clash at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Smith, who top-scored for the reigning ODI World Champion with a knock of 73, was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami in the 37th over of the match. He was involved in three 50-or-more runs partnerships with Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey in the middle overs.

Soon after Smith lost his wicket and started his walk back to the pavilion, Gambhir was seen clapping and churning out some 'expletives' to celebrate the dismissal. The video of Gambhir's reaction went viral on social media with fans backing the head coach's aggressive off-field nature. Smith stitched a 56-run partnership with Labuschagne to take the total to the three-figure mark. Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership with the dismissal of Labuschagne (29), who was trapped in front of the wickets for lbw in the 23rd over.

Smith then completed his half-century off 68 balls, his 35th in the ODIs. Just after scoring fifty, Smith charged Jadeja over long-off to smash the first six of his innings. In the same over, Jadeja picked up Josh Inglis (11) to break the partnership and leave Australia at 144/4 after 27 overs.

India's spirited bowling effort including Shami's 3-48 helped the Rohit Sharma-led side to bundle out Australia for 264/10 in 49.3 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja also grabbed two scalps each.

For Australia, Alex Carey smashed 61 runs while opener Travis Head played a knock of 39 off 33 balls studded with five fours and two sixes.

In the middle overs, India were successful in containing Australia and got the pricey scalp of Glenn Maxwell, who was cleaned up by Axar Patel for seven.

Australia's hope to catch fire in the death overs was further dented when they lost Carey in the 48th over courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's direct hit from the covers. In the end, Australia were bowled out for 264 with three balls left in their innings.

