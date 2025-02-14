Champions Trophy: Final squads of all eight participating teams

Dubai, Feb 14 (IANS) The ICC Champions Trophy is set to commence in Pakistan on February 19. The marquee tournament, returning after an eight-year hiatus, will see the top eight men’s ODI teams battling for glory.

As the deadline for squad submissions ended on February 12, all participating nations have officially announced their 15-member squads, with several last-minute changes shaking up team compositions.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India enters the tournament boasting a formidable lineup, including eight players from their victorious T20 World Cup 2024 squad. However, the team suffered a major blow with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury. Young pacer Harshit Rana has been called in as his replacement. Additionally, Varun Chakaravarthy steps in for Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Defending champions Pakistan, under the leadership of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, will aim to retain their 2017 title. The squad features key players from their last Champions Trophy-winning team, including Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Faheem Ashraf. However, they will miss the services of opening batter Saim Ayub due to injury.

The ODI world champions Australia will head into the tournament significantly weakened, with multiple senior players missing. Captain Pat Cummins, along with premier pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, have withdrawn from the original squad. In their absence, Steve Smith has been handed the captaincy. The Aussies will also be without all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, with new faces Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, and Tanveer Sangha stepping up.

New Zealand’s squad, initially set, had to undergo a change as pacer Ben Sears was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Jacob Duffy has been named as his replacement. Mitchell Santner, leading the Kiwis in his first ICC tournament as captain, will guide a squad with a mix of youth and experience. The absence of veteran pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee puts pressure on Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and young quick Nathan Smith to deliver.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, aims to surpass their semi-final finish from 2017. Senior players Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim provide stability, while exciting youngsters Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain add firepower.

Afghanistan has been forced to make a last-minute tweak, with young spinner Nangyal Kharoti stepping in for the injured Allah Ghazanfar. The squad retains seasoned stars Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran add strength at the top order.

England’s lineup sees the return of Joe Root, while Tom Banton has replaced the injured Jacob Bethell. Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, their bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, backed by Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton.

South Africa faced a setback with Anrich Nortje ruled out due to injury, leading to Corbin Bosch’s inclusion. Kagiso Rabada leads the Proteas' pace attack, while Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, and Heinrich Klaasen form the batting core.

The eight teams are split into two groups, with the top two from each group progressing to the semifinals. Group A consists of hosts Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, promising thrilling subcontinental rivalries. Group B features Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

India begin their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on rivals Pakistan on February 23. India will play their final Group A match against New Zealand on March 2.

This tournament marks the first time Pakistan will host an ICC event since 1996. The 2025 edition features eight teams split into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

The top eight-team competition will see 15 matches to be played over 19 days in Pakistan and the UAE. India will play all their matches in Dubai, including the semi-final and the final (subject to qualification)

All final squads:

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Bangladesh squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.