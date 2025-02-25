Champions Trophy: England's Buttler hopes key clash provides hope to Afghans amid struggles

Lahore, Feb 25 (IANS) England skipper Jos Buttler, on Tuesday, hoped that their crucial Group B with Afghanistan acts as a source of hope to Afghan women, facing restrictions on their rights under the Taliban regime.

The England Cricket Board had previously termed as "gender apartheid" the restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan as the team came under pressure to boycott the match with the men's team of the Asian country.

The ECB had released a statement earlier this month, in the build-up to the tournament confirming that the team will play the game. The skipper stated that he hopes the clash at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday brings ‘hope and enjoyment’ amidst the regular day struggles.

"Yeah, I think I'm taking a lot of advice from lots of experts. I think credit to Rob Key and the ECB – they’ve been very, very good at supporting me and all the players and giving us information and education around this and making it an ECB decision.

“We’re very saddened by the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan at the moment and the struggles that they are facing. But we hope that the game tomorrow can be a source of hope and enjoyment in what's obviously a tough time at the moment. We're really excited about the match. Sport has a great power to unite people and give hope and that's what we hope this game will do,” said Buttler at the press conference.

With Australia and South Africa both earning a point after their scheduled clash on Tuesday was washed out with a single ball having been bowled, England and Afghanistan find themselves in a virtual knockout game with the loser becoming the third team to be eliminated. Both teams are yet to secure a win in the tournament, and a loss for either side would effectively end their semi-final hopes.

Despite rain having a say in the proceedings Buttler added that despite the no result, his team is excited to take on the ‘tough test’ presented by their opposition and is looking forward to the match.

“I think the equation would be the same no matter what, we need to win two games of cricket, first of all, we focus fully on tomorrow, it's going to be a tough test against Afghanistan, but we're really excited for that challenge. Everyone's very much looking forward to the game, try to build on the positives of the last performance and try to take home the victory,” he added.

