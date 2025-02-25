Assam CM proposes optical fibre route from Bay of Bengal through Brahmaputra river

Guwahati, Feb 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that in the era of digital transmission, connectivity is the lifeline of progress, and Assam is steadfast in leading this revolution to achieve fast paced growth of the state.

The Chief Minister has proposed to bring optical fibre connection from Bay of Bengal through the Brahmaputra river for meeting the high speed data demand of Assam after a series of investment agreements.

Sharing his vision on a thematic session titled "I-Way to Viksit Assam" as a part of Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit here on Tuesday in the presence of Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam is fully ready to be a strong stakeholder in the digital revolution with the active support of the Union government.

The Chief Minister said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now witnessing an unprecedented digital revolution.

To maintain pace with the revolution, he presented his government's plan to increase cyber footprints across the state.

Speaking on the ever increasing need of data, CM Sarma requested Union Minister Scindia to study the feasibility of bringing optical fibre from Bay of Bengal through the Brahmaputra.

Once materialised, it will prove to be a game changer in getting fast and reliable data in Assam, he added.

He also said that as the BPOs are shifting their bases from Tier-1 cities to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, in coming two to three years cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat will have several BPOs and the consequent requirement of high speed data.

He added that a decade ago, the Prime Minister spearheaded the Digital India Mission with a transformative goal to digitally empower every citizen.

CM Sarma hailed the Prime Minister's vision of placing special emphasis on ensuring that the benefits of digitalisation reach the last mile, uplifting even the most marginalised sections of society.

PM Modi wrote on Tuesday on his X account, "Attended the Advantage Assam Summit. Over the last decade, Assam has witnessed significant development, which has made the state an attractive investment destination. This Summit will go a long way in highlighting the growth opportunities in the state across various sectors."

CM Sarma also said that Assam government has an ambitious plan of connecting 25,250 villages with optical fibre.

He, therefore, requested the Union Minister Scindia to render his help so that the project can be completed soon for the benefits of farmers and rural entrepreneur.

CM Sarma added that guided by the Prime Minister's visionary roadmap, the Assam government is committed to building an ecosystem that lays a strong foundation for transforming the digital landscape of Assam.

He said, "We aim to pave the way from 'I-way to a Viksit Assam', unlocking new opportunities and driving holistic development across the state."

He also added that recognising the crucial role of the IT and telecom sectors in driving economic growth, enhancing education, and improving governance, the state government has taken bold steps to expand and modernise these sectors with its focus on bridging the digital divide, ensuring last-mile connectivity, and making telecom services more accessible across the state.

The CM said with the semiconductor facility being given shape in Jagiroad, now Assam is becoming hub of various opportunities.

Referring to Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran's interest of setting up a mobile manufacturing unit involving a financial outlay of Rs 30,000 crore, the youth of the state will get employment in the state itself without them having to go to other states to chase their aim in life.

Thanking Union Minister Scindia for his benevolence, he said that because of him I-way in Assam has undergone an unprecedented development.

He, therefore, said that Assam government has fully geared up to use I-way as a force multiplier in achieving a Viksit Assam.

