Srinagar Heritage Festival 'Soun Meeraas' commences to celebrate rich cultural heritage of Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Srinagar Heritage Festival "Soun Meeraas", an initiative of the district administration, aimed to celebrate Srinagar's rich cultural heritage begins to highlight local tradition, culture, heritage and art, through live exhibitions and demonstrations.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat launched the first leg of the mega event with painting and calligraphy competition at Jhelum River Front showcasing culture, heritage and tradition of Kashmir Valley.

The Srinagar Heritage Festival that commenced from Tuesday (February 25) will continue till February 28 has been organised by the Srinagar district administration in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts to preserve the essence of Kashmir's heritage, cultural legacy and traditional practices for future generations.

Speaking about the event, the Srinagar DC said that the Srinagar Heritage Festival "Soun Meeraas" is set to become a vibrant event, offering varied activities, live exhibitions of traditional markets and winter preparations, besides showcase traditional attire march, painting contests, Shikara events, folktales, cultural performances, demonstrations through Jhankies, etc. to provide a vibrant stage to present generation to learn about cultural background and develop a strong sense of belonging within their community.

The DC added that during the Srinagar Heritage Festival events will be held at Jhelum RiverFront, Poloview, Dal Lake and at Kashmir Haat (Numaish Gah).

He hoped that the event will provide a memorable experience for participants and visitors as well, besides building a strong sense of identity, fostering community cohesion and promoting understanding and respect for diversity.

The DC has called out for maximum participation from all sections of the society.

