Champions Trophy 2025: Batting coach Kotak plays down India’s ‘venue advantage’

Dubai, March 7 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has dismissed any questions surrounding the ‘advantage’ enjoyed by India by playing at the same venue in the ongoing Champions Trophy, stating the Rohit Sharma-led side played according to the draw, which was decided a long time ago.

India advanced into the final of the tournament with a four-wicket victory over Australia in the first semifinal at the Dubai Stadium. They played all four games at the same venue, the Dubai International Stadium, whereas other teams had to travel to the Middle East from Pakistan to face India because of the hybrid model of the tournament. The BCCI had refused to send the team to Pakistan, citing security concerns, causing an uproar across fans and media alike of the other competing nations.

"I don't understand what advantage there is and what advantage we have gotten. There is nothing about the advantage. The draw was decided a long time ago. When India have won four matches, then people are thinking we have been given an advantage.

"I don't know how to respond to this. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. If you don't play well, you can't complain. If you play well, there is no point in saying there was some advantage. We are practicing here, we are playing matches there. Obviously, different wickets. That is how the draw is. Nothing else can be done. It's not like conditions were changed after coming here," Kotak was quoted as saying by TOI at team India’s practice session on Friday.

India will be hoping to become the first side to win three Champions Trophy titles when they face New Zealand in the final on Sunday. The two sides previously met in the final Group A clash in Dubai, which saw India continue their winning streak in the tournament with a 44-run victory. New Zealand then had to travel to Pakistan to play South Africa in Karachi before rushing back to Dubai for the final.

India and New Zealand have clashed four times in ICC knockout matches, with the Black Caps holding a dominant 3-1 edge over the Men in Blue.

"I don't know what advantage. The tournament's draw is like this from the start. So, nothing has changed. If people think all this after us reaching the final, that's tough, man. That is how the game goes; we played as per the draw. There is no advantage. You have to play good cricket to win," Kotak added.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead too had played down this issue, saying 'the decision around that's out of our hands'.

"So it's not something we worry about too much. India have got to play all their games here in Dubai, but as you said, we have had a game here, and we have learned very quickly from that experience there as well.

"It's always exciting to be in the situation, and from our perspective, it just comes to a one-off game now, and if we're good enough to beat India on Sunday, then I'm sure we'll be very, very happy," he said.

