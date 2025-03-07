Cadillac receives final approval to join Formula 1 grid from 2026

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Formula 1 and Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have confirmed that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team have received final approval to join the sport, with the team – who are backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM) – are set to be part of the F1 grid in 2026.

On Friday, the FIA and Formula One Management announced that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team has met their requirements to join the existing 10 teams starting next year. “The FIA and Formula 1 can confirm that, following the completion of their respective sporting, technical, and commercial assessments, the application by General Motors and TWG Motorsports to bring a Cadillac team to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 has been approved,” read a joint statement by FIA and Formula 1.

The announcement comes after appointments were confirmed across recent months, including former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon joining as Team Principal and industry veteran Russ O’Blenes becoming CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units, which will contribute towards Cadillac becoming a powerhouse in the sport in the coming years.

“Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship. The FIA Formula One Championship's expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Cadillac outfit – which has bases in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan; and Silverstone, England – have assembled a team of over 200 people working on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software and vehicle dynamics simulation since the squad's bid to enter Formula 1 was announced, with development work continuing at pace ahead of joining the grid in 2026.

