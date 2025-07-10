From centuries to self-discovery: A candid conversation with Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Known for his flamboyant stroke play and ever-smiling persona on the field, Shikhar Dhawan has long been one of Indian cricket’s most charismatic figures. But beyond the boundaries and roaring stadiums lies a man shaped by challenges, introspection, and an unshakable belief in his journey.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Dhawan opens up about 'The One', his deeply personal autobiography, shares life lessons for India’s youth, recounts memorable on-field moments, and offers insights into the rising stars of Indian cricket.

Raw, honest, and reflective — this is Shikhar Dhawan like never before.

Excerpt:

IANS: What inspired you to write the autobiography? Is it only about your professional journey, or does it include personal revelations too?

Dhawan: The idea was to show people the journey beyond what they’ve seen. 'The One' is not just about the runs I made or the matches I played — it’s about my emotional journey, my failures, heartbreaks, spiritual growth, and how I evolved as a person. It includes the unseen, silent battles I fought off the field. I wanted to be vulnerable and honest so others, especially the youth, can relate to it and take something from it.

IANS: Considering your own journey, what professional and personal advice would you give to the youth of India?

Dhawan: I’d say, have faith in your process. Consistency beats talent if talent isn’t focused. And never be afraid of failure. I’ve had many setbacks in my life and career, but I treated them as lessons. Also, stay grounded. Success is temporary, but values, discipline, and gratitude will keep you going no matter what.

IANS: Who was the toughest bowler you faced in your career? Any sledging or funny on-field exchanges you remember?

Dhawan: Dale Steyn was always a tough one — he had raw pace, aggression, skill, and that fierce look! James Anderson too. As for sledging, it’s part of the game. Sometimes, it’s the sledging that brings out the best in you.

IANS: What are your thoughts on the young Indian team playing in England? What are their chances?

Dhawan: First of all, I’d like to congratulate the entire team for winning at Edgbaston after 58 years — a phenomenal achievement. The way the boys bounced back in the second Test showed real character and resilience.

Shubman Gill led from the front with outstanding knocks of 269 and 161, brilliantly supported by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with the ball, especially in the absence of Bumrah. Even in the first Test, though we ended up on the losing side, the performance was full of positives. Gill scored a solid 147, while Rishabh Pant was exceptional with twin centuries — 134 and 118 — showing great maturity and adaptability in English conditions.

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with fluent centuries, laying the foundation for a strong batting display. Scoring five centuries in a single match on English soil is no small feat. Jasprit Bumrah was equally impactful, picking up a five-wicket haul and keeping the English batters on their toes.

The team clearly learnt from the first match and came back stronger in the second. Both Tests so far have been exciting and full of quality cricket. Now it will be interesting to see how England responds. After the second Test, the pressure seems to be shifting — and that’s a great sign for India moving forward.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.