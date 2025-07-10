‘Maharani’ trailer explores the quirky bond between a modern woman and her house help

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama, "Maharani,” unveiled the film’s trailer on social media.

The intriguing trailer offered a glimpse into a quirky and entertaining tale that explores the unique bond between a modern woman and her house help. Packed with humor and emotional nuance, the film promises a refreshing take on everyday relationships and class dynamics. As seen in the trailer, “Maharani” portrays the humorous yet layered relationship between a modern woman and her domestic help. The film cleverly flips the narrative by presenting the house help as the real ‘Maharani’ of the household.

Talking about the film, Abhishek Pathak, producer & MD, Panorama Studios, said, “At Panorama Studios, we’ve always believed in telling stories that resonate with the everyday Indian. We’re proud to back a film that finds humor and heart in the most ordinary moments. Maharani is emotional, it’s entertaining, and most of all, it’s real. With a brilliant cast and a story that reflects every household, we’re excited to bring this heartfelt comedy to audiences across the country.”

Film director Viral Shah added, “Maharani is a celebration of unsung relationships—the kind that quietly unfold in kitchens, living rooms, and in the silent understanding shared over a cup of chai. At its core, it’s a light-hearted, slice-of-life comedy, but it speaks volumes about the unspoken bond between a house owner and her house help. It’s a story that gently reminds us that the freedom and ease we often take for granted are possible only because someone else is holding the fort behind the scenes. It’s subtle, it’s heartfelt, and it’s a story that needed to be told.”

Talking about the film, Manasi Parekh shared, “Working on this film definitely made me realize that the bond we share with our housemaidis actually irreplaceable. Maharani also reflects on women's friendships and the idea of self-esteem and self-love in the larger scheme of things. It is a story that goes beyond the usual, and collaborating with such great actors and a director like Viral feels surreal. My character, Manasi, is just like any other independent working woman who has new situations that life throws at her every day and she tries to cope with it in the best possible way. Working with Shraddha has been a pleasure, and as we went along in this journey, we explored a deeper friendship that will translate onto the screen. I can't wait for audiences to watch this film, and I hope they come out of the theatre taking something valuable.”

Shraddha Dangar shared that “Maharani” is a beautifully crafted story that resonates with her on many personal levels.

“Rani’s character showcases strength and self-awareness and has many layers to it. The film is a comedy at its core, and I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it. Working with Manasi was an incredible experience, and together we discussed our creative process and shared a great bond on and off-screen too. Maharani is one of a kind, and I hope audiences enjoy this film to the fullest.”

Directed by Viral Shah, “Maharani” is presented by Panorama Studios and produced by Monkey God Entertainment, Summit Studios, and Eka Entertainment. The film stars National Award winners Manasi Parekh and Shraddha Dangar. The forthcoming comedy stars Manasi Parekh, Shraddha Dangar, Ojas Rawal, and Sanjay Goradia in pivotal roles, among others.

“Maharani” is set to hit theatres on 1st August, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.