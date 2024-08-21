Centre, top economists set to discuss employment generation trends in India

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) As the statistics reflect a significant increase in employment in the country, non-profit organisation PRS Legislative Research, commonly referred to as PRS, is set to organise a ‘National Workshop for State Legislators on Employment’ on August 22-23, with top economists in presence.

Scheduled to be addressed by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, in the national capital, the workshop will have discussions around broad macroeconomic trends and implications for employment generation, along with the country’s employment trends over the years.

A session by Professor Pronab Sen, First Chief Statistician of India, at the workshop, is set to lay the background for discussions, including deliberations on both the organised and unorganised sectors. According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, the Indian economy needs to generate an average of 7.85 million non-farm jobs annually until 2030 to cater to the rising workforce.

Another session will look at the potential the industrial sector has to offer and which regulatory and policy reforms can further job creation in this sector.

A session at the two-day workshop will look at the country’s employment trends over the years. It will cover data from across India and do a cross-state comparison. It will also be looking at what the future holds and how India can realise its full potential in the context of demographic dividend.

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the government of India, will speak at a session to discuss measures to improve both employment opportunities and the employability of the workforce. It will discuss the possible measures that can be taken by the government and the private sector.

Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises, will discuss the challenges MSMEs face and ways to address them in order to enable faster growth.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in India's urban areas among persons aged 15 years and above has increased from 48.8 per cent during April-June, 2023 to 50.1 per cent in April-June, 2024.

