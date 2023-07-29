Centre suspends IIPS Director to ensure fair investigation in recruitment ‘irregularities’

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Central government has suspended the Director of International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) K.S James to ensure free and fair investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitments, sources claimed on Saturday.

The IIPS under Union Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is responsible for the National Family Health Surveys.

Source said that on May 8, the MoHFW constituted a Fact Finding Committee (FCC) after various complaints were received regarding regularities in recruitments appointments and compliance of reservation roster.

They said that the FFC found prima facie irregularities in 11 of the 35 complaints received. These irregularities were mainly regarding lapses observed in certain appointments, recruitments of faculty, reservation rosters, dead stock registers, etc.

Sources said that the suspension initially is for a period of 90 days or completion of further investigation, whichever is earlier, which is revocable with the approval of suspension revocation committee/review committee in the Ministry.

MoHFW suspended the IIPS Director on Friday.

