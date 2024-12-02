Centre should ensure release of Bengal fishermen jailed in B’desh: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the Union government should ensure the release of the state’s 85 fishermen who have been detained in neighbouring Bangladesh after they crossed the international coastal borders.

“Some fishermen from our state inadvertently crossed the international coastal borders and now they have been detained in Bangladesh. We have appointed advocates for them. The Union government has also been informed about the matter but nothing has happened as of yet. The Union government to look into the matter seriously,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the state Assembly on the sixth day of the winter session of the House.

She added that the Union government should initiate the process and ensure that these fishermen come back to their respective homes.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that a fishing trawler from Bangladesh similarly crossed the international coastal borders inadvertently and entered the waters in West Bengal.

“But since they had the valid documents along with them they were allowed to go back,” said the Chief Minister.

She also explained to the House why her government has decided to ban the export of potatoes and onions to other states.

“Some people are exporting potatoes outside the state for extra profit. But the motto of our government is to ensure that first the internal demands in West Bengal are met and then only the surplus can be exported to other states. I will not tolerate exports of onions and potatoes to other states keeping our government in the dark,” she said.

She added that the internal production of onions in West Bengal meets only 75 per cent of the internal requirement.

“So exports of onion from that internal production to other states can never be allowed,” the Chief Minister said.

