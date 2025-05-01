Centre announced caste census only due to public pressure: Kharge

Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Union government on Thursday, saying that it has no “genuine interest” in conducting a population census.

“However, due to growing public pressure, it has now announced that it will conduct a caste census along with the general census. Reservation for SCs and STs must be implemented even in private companies, and the 50 per cent reservation cap must be increased,” said Kharge while participating in the Civic Workers’ Day celebration and appointment letter distribution programme organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Kharge said the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, travelled across the country demanding a caste census.

“On April 16, 2023, I myself wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to conduct a caste census. But at that time, PM Modi ignored our request. Now, just to claim credit, he has suddenly held a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday and announced a caste census,” Kharge alleged.

He also criticised the BJP for spreading “misinformation” that the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had opposed the caste census.

“That is completely false. Nehru never opposed it. In fact, it was Nehru who implemented the Hindu Code Bill that was drafted by B.R. Ambedkar,” he said.

Kharge asserted that only the Congress party works for the poor, adding, “The BJP has no real sympathy for the poor and downtrodden.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing the gathering said that civic workers have now been made permanent, and in the coming days, drivers, assistants, and operators — estimated to be around 9,000 in number — will also be made permanent.

He said the government is committed to regularising those involved in sanitation work.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the state government has kept its word of uplifting the lives of pourakarmikas by making them permanent employees of the government.

“There are four pillars for a stable society – farmer, labourer, soldier and teacher. Our government considers pourakarmikas as ambassadors of cleanliness and children of God. You are the doctors of cleanliness for Bengaluru city. Your contribution is significant in making this city get global recognition,” he said.

“We had given a word to make contract pourakarmikas permanent employees of the government. We have fulfilled that promise today. The children of pourakarmikas are conducting this event today. Our government’s wish is to see the children of pourakarmikas achieve success in life and occupy big positions,” he added.

“We have earmarked Rs 600 crore for the welfare of pourakarmikas in the budget. Thousands of pourakarmikas have been offered permanent employment with the government without any corruption. There are some cases where permanent employment hasn’t been offered due to the validity of the documents, and we are starting dedicated booths to attend to these issues. We will get you justice,” he added.

