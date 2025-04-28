Censor Board clears Sasikumar, Simran-starrer 'Tourist Family' for release with a 'U' certificate

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared director Abishen Jeevinth's upcoming Tamil film 'Tourist Family', featuring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead, for release with a clean 'U' certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, Million Dollar Studios, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "#TouristFamily - Censored with Clean “U” Certificate. Bring your families and enjoy this WHOLESOME ENTERTAINER. Grand release in theatres worldwide on May 1st. Written & directed by Abishan Jeevinth. A @RSeanRoldan musical."

‘Tourist Family’, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. Tourist Family has already created a buzz in the trade circles with several industry insiders showering praise on it.

In fact, distributor Vithurs, who has bought the overseas rights of the upcoming feel-good family entertainer, had recently called the film a “gem” and said, that as an Eelam Tamil, the film was close to his heart.

Director Rathna Kumar, after watching the film, took to his X timeline to register his thoughts on it. He wrote, "#TouristFamily is a Classy film. A simple film with lot of heart. Lot of gubeer ROFL moments and emotionally melting moments throughout the film. For me this is @SasikumarDir sir’s best as an actor. I got blown away seeing the post-interval sequence. Whatte well written sequence it is. Theater will go bonkers for it."

Rathna Kumar had also praised young director Abishan Jeevinth, saying, "Stunning debut by director @abishanjeevinth. This man is just 24 and he has arrived already. Became your fan."

