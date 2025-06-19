Celina Jaitly opens up about battling cholestasis and other medical conditions during pregnancy

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly opened up about the health challenges she faced during her twin pregnancy, shedding light on a lesser-discussed aspect of motherhood.

In a heartfelt revelation on Instagram, she shared that she battled gestational diabetes, cholestasis, and other medical conditions while expecting. By speaking candidly about her experience, Celina hopes to create more awareness around high-risk pregnancies and offer support to women navigating similar journeys. Sharing a series of her photos with her kids, the 'No Entry' actress wrote, “#maternalhealth - When the Itch Could Have Taken My Babies: My Battle With Cholestasis I was born with a rare genetic gift, a tendency to hyperovulate. I had two spontaneous twin pregnancies, a trait passed down through generations of women in my family. I later learned my mother too had carried twins after my brother & me, babies she tragically lost after a fall in Ranikhet. Even my great-great-grandmother died from complications during a twin pregnancy.”

“Both my pregnancies were overwhelming. I had gestational diabetes and severe SPD, and in both, I developed #choleostasis of Pregnancy, a rare liver condition more common in twin pregnancies. It nearly broke me. It starts with itching palms, soles, sleepless nights and a deep fear for your baby’s safety. Cholestasis isn’t “just a pregnancy itch.” It’s a warning from your liver that something’s wrong. After my wonderful gynaecologist diagnosed me, I was referred to a hepatologist a Jordanian Dr who held my hand in a Dubai hospital and said a prayer. A man of science and faith. That moment of compassion stayed with me and reminded me of how important compassion is to a patient.”

Celina Jaitly also revealed that cholestasis during pregnancy is a liver condition that can have significant effects on both the baby and the mother. For the baby, it increases the risk of preterm birth, fetal distress, and the presence of meconium-stained amniotic fluid, which can lead to complications during delivery. In severe cases, if left untreated, cholestasis may even result in stillbirth. For the mother, the condition often causes intense itching—especially on the hands and feet—due to the build-up of bile acids in the bloodstream.

The actress also mentioned that she was treated with Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA), a medication commonly prescribed to lower bile acid levels and alleviate the discomfort associated with cholestasis.

