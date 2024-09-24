Celina Jaitly Celebrates 14 Years of Love with better half Peter Haag

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Former actress Celina Jaitley, who is known for 'No Entry', 'Thank You' and other notable works has penned a heartwarming caption for the love of her life, Peter Haag on their 14th anniversary.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram and shared a snapshot from her wedding day while celebrating their eternal love by looking into each other's eyes with all the happiness and joy.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Celina Jaitly marked a significant milestone—her 14th wedding anniversary with husband Peter Haag.

Celina expressed her gratitude and love, captioning the post, "#weddinganniversary 14 years of blessed highs and a few lows….Today 14 years ago we got married legally at the Rein Abbey (Stift Rein) a Cistercian monastery in Rein established in 1129 by Margrave Leopold the Strong of Styria.”

She continued, “Peter and I… We were brought together by dynamic forces of the Universe I believe because we probably are on a journey of many lifetimes together. He is from Austria I am from India with no connection whatsoever, born and brought up in our separate lives in separate continents we found each other to commence on our journey filled with lot of love and also some pain with many heartbreaking losses. Marriage is not just about celebrating joy together; it’s about holding each other through the storms, finding strength in shared pain, and knowing that even in the darkest moments, you’re never walking alone.”

Celebrating another year of love, growth, and partnership. Your love and support have meant the world to us—if you feel inclined, we’d love to have your blessings and duas as we continue this journey together. Additional prayers for husband as he is still coming to terms with our “hooked for seven lifetimes” theory from India” (with a laugh and heart emojis). Celina concluded.

The duo tied the knot with each other in 2011 and became parents to twin boys born in March 2012. Later, the ‘Janasheen’ actress gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, in which one boy died due to a heart defect.

–IANS

ays/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.