Celebrate Nov 1 as 'Tamil Sovereignty Day': VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan has called for November 1 to be celebrated as 'Tamil Sovereignty Day'.

The senior Dalit leader explained that on November 1, 1956, states in India were reorganised based on language, adding that like neighbouring states celebrating their formation days on this basis, Tamil Nadu should also commemorate the day in recognition of its own distinct linguistic and cultural identity.

“Tamil Nadu is not a newly formed state in terms of land area. During the linguistic reorganisation, we lost significant land to the neighbouring states. Although this loss is not a cause for celebration, we can take pride in the fact that the official demarcation of our state was established on this day,” he said.

He further explained that the VCK has designated November 1 as ‘Tamil Sovereignty Day’ to assert the rights that have been “eroded” by the Central government.

Thirumavalavan emphasised that India is a federation of states, each with its own powers, as envisioned by leaders such as B.R. Ambedkar, who had drafted the Constitution.

However, he accused the current BJP-led Central government of infringing on these powers, claiming they aim to dismantle state-level political parties and bring all states under centralised control

“It is essential for us to reclaim our rights and raise awareness about Tamil sovereignty. The VCK pledges to protect Tamil sovereignty and restore the rights of the state,” Thirumavalavan stated.

He added that during the 2006 golden jubilee celebrations of state formation, he had suggested to former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi that Tamil Nadu should have a state day like its neighbours.

Karunanidhi responded that it was difficult to celebrate a day marked by the state’s territorial losses.

The VCK, a prominent Dalit political party, is currently a coalition partner of the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.

Thirumavalavan’s call for a ‘Tamil Sovereignty Day’ reflects his commitment to raising awareness around state rights and autonomy, sparking conversations about the balance of power within the federalism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.