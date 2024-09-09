CDS Anil Chauhan releases Joint Doctrine for amphibious operations

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday released a Joint Doctrine on Amphibious Operations for the Indian armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence termed the Joint Doctrine released during the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting in New Delhi a landmark event.

Following the release of the Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations, the Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations is the second such document released this year. The Ministry of Defence said that it provides due focus on jointness and integration of armed forces in general, and Amphibious Operations in particular.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Doctrine is a keystone publication which will provide guidance to the Commanders of armed forces for conduct of Amphibious Operations in today’s complex military environment.

Ministry officials said the amphibious capability empowers the armed forces to conduct a multitude of operations in the Indian Ocean Region, both during war and peace time. These operations are a crucial component of multi-domain operations and serve as the best example of the cohesion and integration among the armed forces.

Indian armed forces are focusing on integration.

In a first, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) is also organising a Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) programme for the senior officers of the tri-services. The programme started on Monday in New Delhi and will continue till 13 September.

The five-day development-cum-orientation programme has been designed for Major General and equivalent officers from the three services, along with officials from the the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs.

