CBI deploys 53 officers, including DIG-rank women officers, to probe Manipur violence cases

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deployed 53 officers, including two DIG-rank women officers, to probe the Manipur violence cases.

The CBI recently took over nine more cases related to the Manipur violence, bringing the total number of cases to 17.

Earlier, the federal probe agency had been handling nine cases, including two cases of sexual assault that deeply impacted the entire nation.

In the Churachandpur district of Manipur, more cases related to assaults on women have been reported. These cases might be transferred to the CBI. The agency officials mentioned that cases related to the SC/ST Act will be overseen by a SP-level official.

All forensic samples collected by the investigating officials will be sent to central forensic laboratories to expedite the process.

According to reports, the violence that started on May 3 has resulted in the deaths of more than 160 individuals.

Officials are also mindful that while conducting the investigation, no one should accuse them of bias, as the matter pertains to clashes between two communities.

