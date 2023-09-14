Cauvery issue: TN farmers to organise 'Rail Roko' on Sep 19

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Farmers Association will organise a 'Rail Roko' agitation on September 19 on the Cauvery issue.

The farmers association office bearers passed a resolution regarding the agitation in a meeting on Wednesday.

The agitation will be held in all the Delta districts of the state for pressuring the Central government talk to Karnataka and get Cauvery water released for Tamil Nadu.

The organisation alleged, "The Central government is biased towards Karnataka in the Cauvery water issue and that this was against the interests of the farming community and Tamil Nadu."

P. R. Pandian, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association alleged, "The Union Government continues to support Karnataka in the Cauvery water issue and was against Tamil Nadu."

The Farmers association leader also said that former Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader, Basavaraj Bommai, had intensified agitations in that state against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Pandian in a statement on Thursday said that the Union government representatives charged Tamil Nadu with allegations on Kuruvai paddy cultivation at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting.

He also said that there was a "larger political conspiracy" against Tamil Nadu on this issue and added that it was the responsibility of the Union Government to implement the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

