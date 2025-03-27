Cate Blanchett: Shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was five years

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Cate Blanchett, who has been in the industry for almost three decades, has talked about “ageism and sexism” that comes with Hollywood.

She also went on to explain how the industry has evolved for women of a certain age since she began acting, reports deadline.com.

“The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years,” she told Business Insider.

“I think that female producers have more agency. There’s more females in the writing room, and the more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences,” added Blanchett on the current state of women in Hollywood.

Since her Oscar-nominated breakout performance as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998’s Elizabeth, Blanchett has surpassed 100 onscreen credits, in addition to producing several projects, including Carol, Mrs. America, Tár, Rumours and her 2024 series Disclaimer.

Blanchett is currently pulling double-duty as star and producer of the Zellner brothers’ upcoming alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, which also stars Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoë Kravitz, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough and Channing Tatum.

The actress recently shared that Hollywood’s award nights should go back to being not televised. During an appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang‘s Las Culturistas podcast, the trio discussed the invasive nature of social media and phones.

Blanchett said, “There’s so few spaces that you can go now, where you are private. That’s what I loved about the late ’80s, going to all of the dance parties in Sydney for Mardi Gras. People were just there.”

“They were so present, you know, they were just together, collectively, having a great time. It was non-aggressive. No one was being recorded. No one cared what anyone did.”

