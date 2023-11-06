Catapulted to national fame, 'IGT10' winner dreams of producing Olympians

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The coach of Abujhmad Mallakhamb & Sports Academy, Manoj Prasad, who along with his team lifted the 'India's Got Talent' Season 10 trophy, said he plans to expand his institution in the next five years.

Located in one of the most innaccessible and backward parts of the country, in Chhattisgarh's old Maoist 'Red Corridor', the Academy took home the prize money of Rs 20 lakh. In the finale episode the Abujhmad Mallakhamb group performed on the track 'Jee Karda Marjaneya'.

Talking to IANS, the coach revealed his plan for the next five years and also described his IGT journey.

Prasad said: "We plan to open a sports academy. Many children are there in Abujmarh who need an opportunity to shine in their life. When we were athletes, we didn’t have shoes, proper clothes, and food. But then we also played in the nationals.

"So, we want to bring children from Abujmarh and give them all possible facilities, then I believe we will get medals in the Olympics too. In the next five years, I want to make our academy big."

Abujmarh is a hilly forest area in Chhattisgarh which is home to various indigenous communities. Geographically isolated, and inaccessible in large parts, the area was once notorious as the hub of Maoist insurgency.

Speaking of Academy's IGT journey, Prasad said: "To think about IGT and coming here is in itself a big thing. But there are many people whose hard work and sacrifices are behind this victory of ours. These kids have not gone back to their homes for four-five years because they wanted to showcase their talent to India, and save their community."

He added: "Maybe it seems easy today, but there is a 10-year journey behind this. We have heard the abusive comments of people, sacrificed a lot, and finally we have achieved this success."

Looking back at his childhood and teens, Prasad said: "There was a time when we used to watch TV channels by going to other people's houses. We used to see big stars like Shilpa Shetty on TV and used to think we also could do something so that people would start watching us on TV.

"And now, people are indeed watching us on TV, so it is a very big feeling and achievement for all of us. For us, it is no less than reaching the moon."

With Parkour and calisthenics becoming popular in the Indian cinema, what future does Prasad see for Mallakhambh, the traditional Indian sport, in popular culture?

Prasad replied: "Mallakhamb is a sport. Whenever it is practised, there are rules and regulations that need to be followed.The physical and mental growth that takes place because of Mallakhamb is a necessity for all; it provides strength and flexibility. It will increase your body’s strength and energy and will help you perform your tasks well."

He added: "We have heard Vidyut Jammwal and Salman Khan saying they practise Mallakhamb. It changes your lifestyle completely. And people in the film world will certainly benefit from Mallakhambh."

Prasad said his fondest memory from the Academy's IGT journey was meeing "many big people like Vidhu Vinod Chopra". He said: "We used to enjoy watching his movies, and when he came on stage and hugged us and talked to us, it was a very big achievement for us. We got new energy from him. I won't be able to forget that moment."

