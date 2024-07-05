Case booked against YSRCP’s former Kakinada MLA

Amaravati, July 5 (IANS) Police in Kakinada have booked former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy of YSR Congress Party and 25 others for obstructing public servants in discharge of their duties.

A case has been registered against Reddy, his key aide B. Suribabu and others at Two Town Police Station in Kakinada.

The YSR Congress leader and his followers had tried to stop demolition of some alleged unauthorised structures belonging to Suribabu in Kakinada on July 2.

Municipal officials had lodged a complaint with the police that the former MLA and his supporters picked up an argument with them and tried to stop them from doing their duty.

Police said they booked the former MLA, Suribabu and others and began further investigation.

Earlier, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar alleged that former Kakinada City MLA Reddy and his family had encroached on Kakinada Anchorage port.

He also claimed that they were illegally transporting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice to African countries.

The minister inspected the two warehouses and directed officials to seize 5,300 metric tonnes of PDS rice stocked there.

He said the case would be handed over to APCID for further investigation.

Manohar, who is leader of Jana Sena Party, alleged that Reddy and his family brought disrepute to the nation by sending PDS rice meant for distribution to poor families in India to African countries.

