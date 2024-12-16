Carlsen to take on newly-crowned world champion Gukesh in Norway Chess 2025

Stavanger (Norway), Dec 16 (IANS) The chess world is gearing up for an extraordinary battle as Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, the world’s highest-rated player, will take on the 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest World Champion in the history of the game, in the upcoming Norway Chess 2025.

Gukesh made headlines last Thursday when he defeated China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in a 14-game match in Singapore, securing the World Championship title and bringing it back to India for the first time since Viswanathan Anand’s reign was ended by Carlsen in Chennai in2013.

The prestigious tournament, set to take place in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, promises one of the most highly anticipated matchups in chess history between Carlsen and the newly-crowned champion.

Gukesh has achieved remarkable success this year, winning the Tata Steel Masters, leading India to gold at the Chess Olympiad, becoming the youngest winner of the Candidates Tournament, and finally claiming the ultimate prize in classical chess: the World Championship title.

The young champion is eager to return to Norway Chess next year. “I’m excited to face the strongest players in the world again in Norway and also the Armageddons will be fun,” Gukesh said. When asked about his preparations, he added, “I’ll prepare as I usually do and try to be the best version of myself in every way.”

In 2023, Gukesh finished third in Stavanger. Now, he’s back as World Champion, ready to challenge Carlsen on home soil. Will the rising star seize victory, or will Carlsen’s experience and home advantage prevail?

“This matchup is truly unique, and it’s thrilling to see the World Champion face off against the world’s highest-rated player,” said Kjell Madland, founder and tournament director of Norway Chess. “The whole world will be watching, and the Norway Chess team is proud to host such an incredible event here in Stavanger,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.