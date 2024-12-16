PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,300cr in Rajasthan tomorrow

Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on December 17 and inaugurate projects worth Rs 46, 300 crore in Jaipur.

PM Modi will participate in ‘Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh’ (completion of one year of Rajasthan government programme during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 projects related to energy, road, railways and water worth over Rs 46,300 crores.

He will also inaugurate nine projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore which include seven Central government projects and two state government projects and will lay the foundation stone for 15 projects worth over Rs 35,300 crore which include nine Central government projects and six state government projects.

The projects being inaugurated during the event include Navnera Barrage, Smart Electricity Transmission Network and Asset Management System projects, Railway electrification of Bhildi- Samdari-Luni- Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana - Ratangarh section and Package 12 of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) (Major bridge over Mej River upto junction with SH-37A) project among other projects.

These projects will help to provide an easy commute to people and fulfil the energy needs of the state in line with the PM's vision of green energy.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for construction work of Ramgarh Barrage & Mahalpur Barrage and system for transfer of water from Navnera Barrage to Bisalpur Dam and Isarda Dam through aqueduct on Chambal River at a cost of over Rs 9,400 crore.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for installation of rooftop solar plants on government office buildings, development of one 2000 MW solar park and two phases of 1000 MW solar parks in Poogal (Bikaner) and drinking water transmission line from Saipau (Dholpur) to Bharatpur-Deeg-Kumher-Nagar-Kaman & Pahari and Chambal-Dholpur-Bharatpur retrofitting work.

The foundation stone will be laid for works related to the Luni-Samdari-Bhildi Double Line, Ajmer-Chanderiya Double Line and Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur Double Line railway project as well as other energy transmission related projects.

