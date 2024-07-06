Group 2 Exams To Be Postponed Again

TSPSC Group 2 exams 2024 : Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC ) will likely postpone the Group 2 Services Exam 2024 exam again. The authorities are expected to announce their decision and fresh schedule today. .

Group 2 aspirants are demanding the state government to increase the number of vacancies. According to the recruitment notification, the exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 7 to 8, 2024. The aspirants are also protesting the postponement of the exam as the scheduled dates are clashing with other competitive exams.

Recently, the chief minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting and reportedly discussed the aspirants’ demand for the postponement of the Group 2 exams. It appears the state government will soon take a call on this matter. The candidates are demanding the government to increase the vacancies and conduct the services exams in November.

Under the Group 2 recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill 783 positions while the candidates are demanding the government to increase the number of vacant positions to 2,000.

