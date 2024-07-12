Telangana DSC 2024 Hall Tickets Released - Download Link Here

The most awaited and popular teacher recruitment exam, the Telangana DSC 2024 exams, are eagerly awaited as lakhs of teacher aspirants are aspiring for the jobs. Ahead of the exams that will be held between July 18 to August 5, 2024, the hall tickets have been released. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

DSC & Group 2 Schedule: Anticipation is among job seekers and students regarding the DSC and Group-2 exam dates. Here's the exam schedule.

A notification for 11,062 teacher posts was issued across the state, and nearly 270,000 candidates applied. The DSC exams will be conducted from July 18 to August 5. In this context, the education department officials have released the hall tickets.

How to Download TS DSC Hall Tickets:

First, visit the official website at www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link that says "Direct Recruitment for TG DSC 2024."

On the next screen, click on the link that says "Download Hall Ticket."

Enter your Aadhaar card number, select the category of the post, and choose the medium.

Enter your date of birth details and click the submit button.

Your TS DSC Hall Ticket will be displayed on the next page.

Print out the hall ticket for future reference.