Microsoft Applies for 6,000 H-1B Visas Amid 9,000 Global Layoffs

Tech giant Microsoft has come under fire after reportedly applying for as many as 6,000 H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers — even as it moves ahead with plans to lay off 9,000 employees globally in 2025, roughly 4% of its total workforce.

The company’s decision, widely seen as part of its ongoing cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring, has sparked criticism, particularly among conservative voices in the U.S., who question the ethics of hiring foreign talent amid domestic job losses.

Visa Filings and Layoffs: A Growing Controversy

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data, Microsoft filed 4,712 H-1B applications for FY2025. However, insider sources suggest the true number could be closer to 6,000. In comparison, Microsoft submitted 9,491 H-1B applications in FY2024, most of which were approved.

The H-1B visa program enables U.S. companies to hire foreign professionals in specialized fields such as technology and engineering. However, critics argue that the program ties workers’ immigration status to their employment, creating vulnerabilities — especially during layoffs.

Backlash and Political Heat

Right-leaning commentators on social media have labeled Microsoft's actions as "economic treason", demanding a temporary halt on H-1B visa approvals while companies continue to cut jobs. Despite the uproar, there’s no confirmed evidence linking Microsoft’s visa filings directly to the layoffs.

Microsoft, however, insists that its latest round of layoffs — the fourth in 2025 — is a necessary step to realign with the evolving market, especially as the company doubles down on artificial intelligence and automation.

Broader Industry Trends: AI’s Impact on Jobs

Microsoft isn’t alone in making such moves. Amazon has also announced plans to gradually reduce its corporate workforce as AI-driven tools and processes take over more roles. CEO Andy Jassy noted that many positions would become obsolete, although natural attrition is expected to ease the transition.

Similarly, Procter & Gamble recently revealed plans to eliminate 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, citing operational efficiency in the AI era.

H-1B Debate Intensifies Ahead of 2024 Elections

The controversy adds fuel to the already heated debate over the H-1B program, as AI reshapes the job landscape and political rhetoric around immigration intensifies. Figures like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy continue to support expanding the program, while others, including former President Donald Trump, campaign on promises to tighten immigration and labor policies.

As companies push forward with automation-led transformations, the tension between business innovation and workforce stability is likely to grow — making immigration reform and job protection key talking points in the months ahead.