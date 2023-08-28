Job Alert: Andhra Pradesh Govt to Fill Group-1, Group-2 Posts, Notification Soon
Aug 28, 2023, 21:16 IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order on Monday to fill the vacancies in Group-1 and Group-2 posts. The notification for the APPSC Group-1 and Group-2 examinations is expected to be released soon. The existing vacancies include 89 posts in Group-1 and 508 posts in Group-2.
