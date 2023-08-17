APPSC Declares Group-1 Exam Results, 3 Women Among Top 5 Rankers

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the final results of Group-1 exams. APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang released the results in a press conference here on Thursday.

Addressing the media persons, Sawang said the top three rankers are women and out of the top 10 selected candidates, six ranks are held by women candidates. Bhanu Sriee Lakshmi Annapurna Pratyusha topped the Group-1 exams while Bhumi Reddy Pavani and Khambalakunta Lakshmi Prasanna secured the second and third rank respectively. K Praveen Kumar got the fourth rank while the fifth rank was secured by Bhanu Prakash Reddy.

“We announced the Group-1 exams results in a record 11 months. The APPSC conducted the exams and selection of candidates in a transparent manner. 3 candidates from IIM and 15 from IITs appeared for the Group I services,” Gautam Sawang told reporters.

Earlier, the Commission conducted the Group 1 Mains exams and also completed the interview round for the shortlisted candidates. The APPSC had released the notification for Group I services exam in September 2022 and the Prelims were held on January 8, 2023.

The results of Preliminary exams were declared within 27 days. Over 86,000 candidates appeared for the exam while only 6,455 candidates cleared the prelims and were qualified for the Main exam.

The Group I Main Exams were conducted from June 3 to 10, 2023. Out of 6,455 candidates who appeared for the Mains, only 220 candidates were qualified for the interview round for 111 Group I vacancies. The interview process was conducted for the shortlisted candidates from August 2 to August 11, 2023.

Also Read: YSRCP To Sweep In 2024, Times Survey

