Cardi B, Stefon Diggs step out for football game amid dating rumors

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) American rapper Cardi B and Stefon Diggs seem to be laying speculations to rest as they made their first public appearance together following rumours about them dating each other.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner and the NFL star, 31, arrived holding hands at the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, May 12 (Pacific Standard Time), reports ‘People’ magazine.

As they hurried past a group of paparazzi, the “WAP” rapper was all smiles. She wore a sexy all-black, mini skirt set with sleek, flowing, jet black hair as she entered the arena while being led by the New England Patriots wide receiver, who wore a denim short set. Once inside the venue, their courtside seats were right next to Mary J. Blige.

As per ‘People’, they watched the Knicks beat the Celtics 121-113 to take a three-games-to-one lead in the NBA East Semifinals. Cardi B and Diggs sparked relationship rumors in October 2024, per E! News, before they were seen together again in photos obtained by TMZ around Valentine’s Day.

Monday night’s NBA game appeared to be their first time arriving at an event together and being seen publicly. For months, the pair was spotted attending the same events, but arrived separately. The “I Like It” artist married Migos rapper Offset in 2017.

However, she first filed for divorce in September 2020. Though they later reconciled, she filed for divorce once again in July 2024. Cardi and Offset, 33, are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and their youngest daughter, whom they welcomed on September 7.

As the Hustlers actress and Diggs continued to be seen out together in recent months, particularly with footage surfacing online of her dancing on him in a New York City club in mid-April, Offset seemingly responded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.