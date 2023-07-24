Carcasses of 3 chinkaras found in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, July 24 (IANS) Wildlife activists have found the carcasses of three chinkaras in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district

The remains of the poached animals were found in Bhakhari village.

One of the chinkaras was pregnant and the foetus was also recovered with the remains, said Bhaniyana SHO Ashok Kumar Vishnoi.

Police have launched a search for poachers and have traced marks of footprints and motorcycles, said sources.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.