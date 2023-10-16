Candidates selected on seat's caste and social structure, will convince disappointed workers to work for party: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Oct 16 (IANS) A day after the Congress released its first list of 144 candidates for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, state party chief Kamal Nath on Monday said the aspirants have been selected keeping the caste equation to ensure social justice.

During an interaction with media persons at party headquarters here, the veteran Congress leader said: "Around 4,000 people have applied for the tickets and they all claimed they will win the elections, but all of them can't get the ticket. We announced candidates after taking opinions from others. There is hardly any unanimity on such things as all those who applied claimed that they would be victorious."

Responding to the resentment of some party workers after they were denied tickets, he said he will talk to all them.

Kamal Nath, who is the chief ministerial face of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh said: "The party's aim during ticket distribution was to do social justice and this process should fit into the caste equation."

Meanwhile, he also informed that the party will declare candidates for the remaining seats in two-three days.

Out of 144 candidates announced so far, 65 are below the age of 50 years and 19 are women.

Asked about tickets given to leaders who recently switched over to the Congress from the BJP and other parties, Kamal Nath said such leaders joined his party only after the consent of local party organisation.

Several party workers from different parts of the state on Monday assembled at Kamal Nath’s residence in Bhopal to express their disappointment for denial of tickets. Former Congress MLA Yadvendra Singh, who was running for ticket from Nagod constituency of Satna, broke down in front of the party workers on Sunday and resigned from the party.

He accused Kamal Nath of dictatorship in selection of candidates and joined the BSP on Monday. "I was the right hand of the Congress party, I am not saying anything right now as to how many I will dent but I will definitely teach Kamal Nath a lesson in the district," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.