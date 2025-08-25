Canadian PM announces new military assistance for Ukraine

Ottawa, Aug 25 (IANS) Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine, according to a news release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The funding of 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.45 billion) was committed at the June G7 Summit held in Canada's Kananaskis, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 835 million Canadian dollars ($603 million) of the total are planned to procure a range of critical equipment for Ukraine, including armored vehicles, medical equipment, spare parts, small arms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as additional drone capabilities and other urgently needed equipment and supplies for Ukraine, the release said.

About 680 million Canadian dollars ($491 million) are for the purchase of military equipment sourced from the United States to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities and provide other urgently needed military assistance, the release said.

About 220 million Canadian dollars ($159 million) will be used to purchase drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare capabilities, including investments in joint ventures between Ukrainian and Canadian industry, it said.

Zelensky welcomed Canada's readiness to allocate $500 million under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative to help Ukraine procure US weapons.

He also proposed that Canada join major energy projects in Ukraine.

"We have the necessary port infrastructure and storage capacities. Ukrainian storage facilities can be used for the supply of Canadian gas," Zelensky said.

He further expressed hope that Canada could play an active role in implementing security guarantees for Ukraine.

