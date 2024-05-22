Camila Cabello says Buddhism helps her cope with pressures of fame

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Pop star Camila Cabello shared that she has found several "mechanisms" to cope with the pressures of fame, including embracing Buddhist philosophical ideas.

"I don't think I would've changed when I started (in the music industry), because so many parts of my personality today are because of the tools and the skills and ... some adaptive and some maladaptive mechanisms that I had to develop to survive and thrive,” Cabello said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

"For example, I'm really into Buddhism. That would have never happened, because I need those tools - being calm and being able to pull through. But also, it carries over to other life stuff where I feel like I'm wiser than I would have been."

The 'Senorita' hitmaker tasted huge success as part of Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist.

But, she is constantly making small adjustments in order to find the ideal balance in her life, reports femalefirst/.co.uk.

"Life is like riding a bike and you're constantly balancing. It's like ... 'Oh, a little more weight here!' Just, like, tiny adjustments."

Cabello also spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point for her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer managed to develop several new skills - including learning how to cook and how to drive during the pandemic.

"I grew up fast but then there have been times ... like, for example, Covid when I learned how to drive and I learned how to cook, and I was just living the most normal life."

