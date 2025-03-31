Camila Cabello: I love to wash dishes

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Popstar Camila Cabello revealed that she loves to wash dishes but does not know how to use a dishwasher.

Cabello, who shot to fame as a teenage when she was part of Fifth Harmony, said on the 'Smallzy's Surgery': "I’ve taken some trains. Not the subway. I won’t lie, I am in the black SUVs for Uber. I honestly do."

The 28-year-old pop star added that despite the fact that she loathes public transport, she "loves" to wash dishes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I’m making myself sound like a douche galore with the no public transport, but I love to wash dishes. Actually, I won’t say I love to wash dishes. Now I’m lying. I really need to learn how to use a dishwasher. I don’t know how to use a dishwasher. But I do wash my own dishes," said the “Havana” hitmaker.

When asked about her laundry habits, she does not wash her own clothes, but she knows how to do bits of work in the kitchen, even if she does have to look up "how to slice" certain foodstuffs.

She added: "I don’t, I’ve got to say. I knew that was coming. I don’t do laundry. What else is there for chores? I can make food. I look up how to slice vegetables though for most vegetables."

She had earlier said that she had to develop a "harder exterior" just like her fellow pop stars in order to cope with the pressures of fame.

Cabello told NYLON magazine: "Being in the industry made me build that harder shell and harder exterior. Like Rihanna, Beyonce, Taylor [Swift] - this kind of bravado happens in their later work. It’s building armour.

"My previous albums were more clean-cut, like: ‘I’m so in love and happy, blah, blah, blah!’ They were daytime albums. I like the idea of ('C,XOXO') being nocturnal. More friction, more complicated: ‘This is wrong, but I kind of like it.'"

