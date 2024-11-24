Cambodian PM says peace 'cornerstone' of national resilience, rejuvenation

Phnom Penh, Nov 24 (IANS) Cambodia highly values peace as it is a "cornerstone" of the kingdom's national resilience and rejuvenation, Prime Minister Hun Manet said here on Sunday.

In his opening speech of the 11th Plenary Session of the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace in the capital Phnom Penh, Manet said peace is the foundation on which all else is built.

"Without peace, there can be no development, no prosperity, no future. Without peace, there are no human rights and no developments as such," he said.

"Peace has allowed us to invest in our peoples, our institutions, and our future," he added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Cambodian leader said under his administration, he has launched a comprehensive framework for growth, employment, equity, efficiency, and sustainability, entitled the Pentagonal Strategy Phase 1.

He added that this strategy focuses on five key priorities, namely people, road, water, electricity, and technology.

"Through this strategy, we aim to protect and strengthen our hard-earned peace by creating opportunities for all citizens and supporting communities to strive together," he said. "We are on track to effectively graduating from the least developed country status in 2029."

