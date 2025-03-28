Call for freedom: Palestinians to stage rare 'Friday of Rage' protest against Hamas rule

Gaza, March 28 (IANS) The Assembly of Southern Gaza Clans has issued a strong call for a popular uprising, declaring a 'Friday of Rage' against Hamas and warning the group that any attempt to suppress the movement would be met with fierce resistance.

Thousands of Palestinians have been taking to the streets across Gaza, openly protesting against Hamas despite warnings from the group's military wing. The rare demonstrations have gained momentum, with protesters risking their safety to voice their anger against the Islamist faction.

The protests, which have spread across multiple cities, including Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, Nuseirat, Khan Younis, Gaza City, and Deir al-Balah Camp, were further fueled by the Assembly of Southern Gaza Clans.

Videos circulating on social media show demonstrators marching through the rubble of war-torn areas, chanting slogans such as "Hamas out", "Al Jazeera out" ,"Hamas are terrorists", and "People want to overthrow Hamas".

Reports suggest that masked men armed with batons, believed to be Hamas operatives, have been spotted at several protest sites, allegedly monitoring demonstrators and possibly identifying individuals for future reprisals.

Human rights activist Ihab Hassan shared his observations on X, posting that Hamas militias were present at rallies, carefully watching crowds.

"During the anti-Hamas protest in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, masked Hamas militias -- armed with clubs -- were seen watching the crowd closely, possibly taking names of protesters to target them later," he posted.

Several protesters have received death threats, warning them against participating in further demonstrations, some media reports cited.

American-Palestinian blogger Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib also highlighted the growing unrest, sharing videos of mass protests held across Gaza for the third consecutive day.

He described the movement as a call for "an end to Hamas' rule, an end to war, dignity, freedom, and a life free from Iranian-backed militants holding 2.3 million Palestinians hostage to their so-called resistance."

Hamas has a history of violently suppressing protests, but this time, its armed personnel have remained relatively low-profile.

The last major protest against Hamas occurred in January 2024 when residents of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis called for an end to the war, Hamas' rule, and the release of Israeli hostages. Anti-Hamas demonstrations have historically been rare, but the ongoing war appears to be shifting the dynamics.

The conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a cross-border attack into southern Israel, killing approximately 1200 civilians and capturing 251 hostages.

In response, Israel launched a relentless military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas. Israeli forces have vowed to continue their operations until Hamas releases the remaining 59 hostages, of whom 24 are believed to be alive.

Analysts reckon that the rising protests in Gaza reflect growing frustration among the local population, who have endured months of war and devastation.

