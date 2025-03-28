KIPG 2025: SAI Gandhinagar powerlifters dominate by bagging 10 medals

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Powerlifting athletes from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Gandhinagar put up a strong show in the second Khelo India Para Games which concluded on Thursday. The NCOE campers secured 10 medals, including seven gold, in the para-powerlifting competition held at the JLN Stadium complex.

Leading the charge were Jhandu Kumar (men’s 72kg), Jaspreet Kaur (women’s 45kg), Seema Rani (women’s 61kg) and Manish Kumar (men’s 54kg), all of whom broke national records en route to their gold medal triumphs. The trio of Jhandu, Jaspreet and Manish smashed their own national records created just a week back at the nationals in Noida.

Reflecting on the remarkable performance, SAI Gandhinagar’s head powerlifting coach, Rajinder Singh Rahelu, a bronze medallist at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in the 56kg category, told SAI Media, "Just before the Khelo India Para Games, we had the national championships where we won 12 medals, including eight golds and three national records. This time, we secured 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver, along with four national records. Broadly, we broke seven national records within a week. The KIPG provides an international-level exposure and now the competition fear is gone for our athletes. They are confident and will keep performing well."

The national record holders were joined on the top podium at the KIPG 2025 by fellow SAI Gandhinagar campers Gulfam Ahmed (59kg), Sandesha BG (80kg) and Paramjeet Kumar (49kg). The silver medallists from the centre were Shiv Kumar (49kg), Ramubhai Babubhai (72kg) and Rahul Jograjiya (88kg).

Established as an NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) in 2019, SAI Gandhinagar has grown into India’s premier training facility for para powerlifting. Highlighting the centre’s steady progress over the years, Rahelu added, "Since 2016, when I joined SAI Gandhinagar, we have been steadily improving. By 2022, young athletes started coming regularly for training. The centre has transformed in the last 4-5 years."

"Earlier, we had only a modern fitness centre, but now we have a dedicated powerlifting hall equipped with world-class facilities, air conditioning, and Eleiko sets used in international competitions. Our recovery facilities are also among the best.

“It’s been a consistent step-by-step development and SAI Gandhinagar is India’s No.1 para powerlifting centre in terms of facilities and equipment of international standards,” Rahelu, also an Arjuna Award winner, explained.

With the success at KIPG 2025, the 51-year-old coach has set bigger goals for his wards. “Our next immediate aim is to win at least 3-4 medals at the World Championships in Egypt this October. Currently, Paramjeet Kumar is the only Indian to have won at the World Championships, and he is also from our centre.

“With the Commonwealth and Asian Games coming up next year, we are gearing up with full dedication. We believe future Paralympic medallists will emerge from this centre, and we have the potential to create history. Our athletes are capable, and they will do well,” Rahelu concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.